EMCC offers free "COVID Readiness Badge" for food service professionals

A local community college is helping restaurants and food service professionals prepare to serve customers safely amid the pandemic.

Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor is partnering with Hospitality Maine to provide a COVID Readiness Badge.

Those who take the free training are taught general best practices, how to properly social distance, how to disinfect properly and how to make a location safe and comfortable for patrons.

It also provides training on diffusing difficult situations as well as how to document them.

Officials with the program says the outbreak has created unique challenges for those in the food service industry and patrons.

EMCC Director of Workforce Development Christopher Winstead says, "I don't know about you but I enjoy the ability not to have to cook...What's nice about this is it takes a lot of the skills that many of the restaurants are already doing but ensures that the focus is really placed on maintaining the social distance and ensuring that when patrons are in their restaurant...they are provided a safe environment."

About 260 hospitality workers - representing 30 restaurants - have already completed the micro-credential.

Those who do it, can display their digital badge on their resume, Facebook profile or even print it out and display it in a restaurant.

The badge pathway is available on the Hospitality Maine website at:

https://www.hospitalitymaine.com/page/covidreadinesstraining