EMCC and others to host local 9-11 Services

Wednesday marks the 18th anniversary of September 11th.

Eastern Maine Community College will be hosting a September 11th remembrance ceremony.

It starts at 8:15 Wednesday morning in Katahdin Hall on campus.

Colonel Brenda Jordan of the Maine National Guard will give the keynote remarks.

And members of the EMCC community will read quotes in memory of the day, and how Americans collectively answered the call to service.

"This is an important day for the community, for our state, really for all of us to reflect on that day and what it means to us. As well as to the programs that we have here at the college. We have so many programs that are truly a call to service. So for us to take a day to reflect and remember what happened, that's what we wanted to do for all of our students, all of our employees, all of our community coming together," said President of EMCC Lisa Larson.

Augusta: Hosted by Augusta Fire & Rescue at Hartford Station at 369 water Street. Refreshments to be served at 8 a.m.. Opening ceremonies to begin at 9 a.m.. Public parking to the rear of Hartford Station and along Water Street.

Belfast: Annual 9/11 Bridge Walk at 8:30 am. Veterans of Foreign Wars Belfast will lead with a Color Guard, 21 Gun Salute, then T.A.P.S. After the opening ceremony, the group will take the first steps at 8:46 - when the first plane hit the World Trade Center in 2001. They will be joined by Patriot Riders Motorcycle Club, Faith Temple Church, Bank of America, Sen. Erin Herbig, Belfast Lions Club, and seniors from the High School- members of the last graduating class born before the attacks.

Rockland: Ceremony to take place at the Rockland Fire Department, 118 Park St. at 9 a.m..

Southwest Harbor: Starting at 9:11 a.m., Southwest Harbor fire trucks, police cars, and ambulance will drive through the town leaving from the station on Main Street. The expected route will be from the station to the top of Seal Cove Road, back to Main Street to Seawall Road, turning around at Seawall and returning to the center of town, turning onto Clark Point Road, then to Herrick Road and back to the station. It is anticipated that the trucks will first arrive in the center of town between 9:30 and 9:45.