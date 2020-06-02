EMCC Student Life page connecting students and staff

Here's a little trivia. What Bangor Community College is using its Facebook page to connect with students and staff?

The answer is Eastern Maine Community College.

The EMCC Student Life Page is packed with fun and engaging ways for their students, staff, and alumni to keep in contact safely through social media.

That includes trivia Tuesdays with topics like the Golden Girls, the movie Grease, and cat trivia on Tuesday.

They say their motivation has always been to provide a peaceful outlet where you're sure to smile.

Kris Kelley, Director of Student Engagement/ Residential Life, said, "We started this back when coronavirus was really coming to Maine and we had a lot of students who were very stressed and worried."

"So whenever we post something we always have the intention of trying to distract someone from the world for just a couple of minutes each day to give them some sort of joy in whatever it is that we're posting," Ethan Preble, EMMC student life, added.

Every day they create daily posts.

They also started 'Where in the World is Toby?' You can follow these cute pups' adventures.

They also have COVID-19 resources and more

Cat trivia starts Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 at seven.

Anyone is welcome!