EMCC Annual Maine Trivia Tournament

Mariah Hughes, Marketing Coordinator at Eastern Maine Community College and Jennifer Khavari, Director of Advancement, joined Brian Sullivan on our TV5 Morning News to talk about the upcoming Annual Maine Trivia Tournament Friday June 7th.

They said proceeds from the event will go towards a worthy cause.

"The Maine Trivia Tournament is a fundraiser, with all the proceeds from the night going to the EMCC Foundation," said Hughes and Khavari.

Teams can register at www.emcc.edu/MTT and can compete for the $500 cash prize.

