Easter Maine Community Colleges hold virtual graduation ceremony

Many schools held off on holding their in-person graduation ceremonies because of coronavirus concerns.

However, that's not stopping them from celebrating and honoring the class of 2020.

Eastern Maine Community College held it's first-ever online commencement and although things are different this year.

School officials say their accomplishments will not go unnoticed.

David Daigler, President, Maine Community College System, said, “Congratulations. You studied hard. You overcome immense challenges and you are participating in this unique and special celebration because you persisted. You preserved and you have overcome.”

School officials say they want the class of 2020 to be able to walk across the stage and get their diploma.

There are plans for an in-person celebration on their Bangor campus in August.

They'll keep a close eye on what state and CDC guidelines are to help them make a final decision.