EGG-CITING TIME: Folks participate in Dysart's Snowmobile Ride-In and Q106.5 Celebrity Egg Ride

It was an eggcellent day to support a local summer camp for children and adults with disabilities.

Each summer, more than 650 folks attend Pine Tree Camp in Rome and no one is ever turned away because of cost.

"Everybody always thinks of us and tries to help any way that they can."

That's why folks geared up for the 47th annual Dysart's Snowmobile Ride-In and Q106.5 Celebrity Egg Ride to benefit Pine Tree Camp.

Amy Simpson says, "It means a lot to know that you have a community that understands and wants to help and sees that everybody should have the chance to go to camp."

Because of lack of snow, local celebrities rode on a trailer and was paraded to the Penobscot Snowmobile Club in Hermon than finishing at Dysart's where a community luncheon was served with proceeds also benefiting Pine Tree Camp.

But the riders were stuffed with raw eggs.

Each egg represents a $50 donation from Q listeners.

Tyler Cary says, "The Pine Tree Camp experience has changed many lives. A lot of campers walk away with newfound self-confidence, self-esteem, and they really take that into all areas of their life."

Hundreds of people turn out each year to help any way they can to put on this fundraiser.

Including Amy Simpson and her son Bradley who attends camp each summer.

Simpson says, "He doesn't feel different when he is at camp. Everybody is the same. All the disabilities are left at the top of the hill and once you ride down in it's just Pine Tree Camp and it is all about the campers."

Even Tv-5's own Emily Tadlock and Courtney Cortright stuffed their suits full of eggs to help benefit the camp.

There are no plans to stop this Maine tradition anytime soon.