EAAA offers folks a chance to hula for fitness

A classic kids toy is turning into a new way to work out.

Eastern Area Agency on Aging is now offering a class in hula hooping.

It's in conjunction with Hoopiverse.

The agency serves anyone 50 years of age or older, anyone with a disability 18 years of age or older, and their caretakers.

Emily Tadlock got a look at a practice class Tuesday in the space at the Airport Mall.

Instructors say hula hooping is good for your brain, your core and has multiple health benefits.

What's more...anyone can do it!

Instructor from Hoopiverse, Suzanne Schropfer says, "You can do it. I didn't learn to hula hoop until I was 35-years-old, and I'm older than that now. Something that I didn't understand is the line. It's a straight line forward and back or side to side. Once you get that and then you get paired with a hoop that matches your size by height and gives you that time to feel where the hoop is, you can do it. I can show you."

Classes begin this Friday.

They are from 1:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.

The cost is $36 for four weeks.

Staff at the agency say if this class fills, they will add another directly after.

If you're interested in attending or want to learn more, visit eaaa.org.