EAAA invites local seniors to learn more about Medicare Open Enrollment

Eastern Area Agency on Aging is hosting three informational sessions to discuss the importance of Medicare Open Enrollment.

The sessions will be at Orono Public Library on August 16th at 10:30 a.m., Old Town Public Library on August 28th at 10 a.m. and Brewer Public Library on September 5th at 10 a.m.

Medicare Open Enrollment is October 15th - December 7th.

Those who attend the sessions can also learn about Scam and Fraud Awareness and the various services available through the Eastern Area Agency on Aging.

To set up an individual appointment for a Medicare consultation, call EAAA at 941-2865. More information can also be found at www.eaaa.org.>