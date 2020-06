If you have old or broken electronics, you can get rid of them in Ellsworth Saturday.

The Noontime Rotary Club of Ellsworth is hosting an E-waste drop off.

It's in the parking lot of Home Depot from 7 until noon.

You're asked to stay in your vehicle during the drop-off process.

There is no cost to drop off items to be recycled, but donations will be accepted.

Proceeds from this event help fund scholarships for local high school students.