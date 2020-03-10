Dunkin' puts temporary stop to use of reusable mugs

Due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus, Dunkin' says it won't allow customers to bring in reusable mugs until health officials say the risk has lowered.

Full statement from company:

"Our Response to Coronavirus (COVID-19)

To Our Guests,

At Dunkin’, we take a lot of pride in being part of your everyday, and there is nothing more important to us than the safety and well-being of our guests, employees, and the communities we serve. With Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the minds of many, I want to take a moment to personally update you on the steps we are taking to ensure your health and safety during these challenging times.

To help protect our restaurants against COVID-19, we are in constant communication with local, national and international health officials as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO). As a global company, we have relationships with health experts across the world and are leveraging these resources to ensure our teams have the most current and effective tools for restaurant sanitation. Our goal is to ensure the restaurant policies we put in place meet or exceed their recommended guidelines.

Additionally, we have appointed an internal global task force dedicated exclusively to COVID-19. This team is comprised of leaders from all sectors of our business, and they are meeting daily to provide timely updates and ensure any new developments are handled swiftly and appropriately. I am extremely proud and grateful to the members of this task force for their commitment to our brand, people, and guests during this time.

At the recommendation of our global task force, in addition to the steps we and our international franchisees and licensees have taken in their restaurants, we have a number of cleaning and sanitation initiatives underway in our U.S. locations. These initiatives include: increasing the frequency of restaurant cleaning; requiring franchisees and their crew members to re-take food safety training; temporarily halting food sampling and reusable mug programs; and cancelling non-essential corporate, franchisee and employee meetings as well as non-essential corporate travel.

Our hearts go out to all who have been impacted by the virus, and I want to personally thank all of our franchisees, licensees, employees and restaurant team members who have committed to protect our guests and each other. I’d also like to give special recognition to our Asia Pacific and international teams where the impact of the virus has been most pronounced to date.

As the dynamics surrounding COVID-19 continue to change, what won't change is our commitment to do everything we can to help ensure the health and safety of everyone involved with Dunkin’. We have earned your trust for more than 70 years through our commitment to quality, and we thank you for that trust. As we have during other challenging global events, we’ll work tirelessly to persevere through this one together.

Sincerely,

Dave Hoffmann

CEO, Dunkin’ Brands"