Dunkin' provides $90,000 to support healthcare and hunger relief in Maine

Fast food chain Dunkin’ has committed 90-thousand dollars to support healthcare and hunger relief in Maine.

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has released 1.25 million in emergency funding to support relief organizations throughout the country.

20-thousand dollars in grant funds will be split between the Good Shepherd Food Bank and the Skowhegan Community Food Cupboard.

An additional 70-thousand dollars in gift cards are being distributed to healthcare organizations across the state, and Dunkin’ will donate part of any purchased gift cards.

Kari McHugh | Executive Director, Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation

"Get a gift card for an emergency worker or someone you feel deserves a give back during the time of COVID-19 and Dunkin will donate a dollar to the Joy in Childhood Foundation."

To purchase a gift card, you can go to dunkincoffeebreak.com