Dry spring leads to challenges for some farmers and gardeners around Maine

An excessively dry spring has led to challenges for some Maine farmers.

Thunder Road Farm in Corinna does not have their own irrigation system, they rely heavily on rainfall.

"The effects we're feeling from the drought is crops are not only a little bit late, but our pea crop we picked last week was probably two-thirds of what it usually is. We need a inch of rain to make some difference. We need an inch. I mean we'll take what we can get, but if we could get an inch through the next three days, that would help our crops," said Charles Peavey, Owner of Thunder Road Farm.

As a result, this year's pick your own strawberries has been canceled at this farm.

Not all farm's though have had a bad season, Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant said Sunday they're having a great season.

For gardeners at home, the lack of rain has meant extra watering.

Folks at Spragues Nursery in Bangor say COVID-19 has driven more folks to plant their own gardens.

"For all those new gardeners, of course, we hope that people aren't getting frustrated because it has been really hot, it's been really dry," said Melissa Higgins, manager at Sprague's Nursery.

Now that we're well into the gardening season, experts gave tips on how to get started right now.

"Well right now, obviously water, water. And fertilizer is going to be a really big key in keeping things healthy and going. Things that are easy, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers are easy," said Higgins.