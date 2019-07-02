Dry rub company pledges to hire veterans as they hit sales goals

"My father was a veteran he was actually stationed here in Winter Harbor which is where I was born."

John Furhman is a Navy veteran himself.

"When I got out there were a lot more opportunities."

Once he retired from a forty year career he had an idea to start a new business in town and about a year ago he founded Bub 'n Mutha's to sell dry rub spices.

"We've got two flavors. Downeast Dinnah Dust and then we have our honey n heat."

He sources ingredients from Maine companies like Maine Maple Products and Highland Organics.

"We went to Rayes Mustard up in Eastport and they grind the dry mustard in both flavors."

The rubs can be used in anything according to John, from pulled pork to soup to martinis. Business has been good and John wants to start hiring, specifically veterans, so he's started a campaign.

"We call it 10,000 to one. Which is any thirty day period we sell 10,000 units we can hire a veteran full time for a year. There's a lot of veterans in this area."

Only sales made through the website are counted towards the campaign.

"It's 'bubnmuthas.com'. We have our hiring program right there so people can understand our campaign."

John says the 10,000 mark ensures that they'll have enough sales to fully support the employee.

"We want to grow to where we need people with logistics. We need people with technology. I'm not just looking for people to come and pack this in a box. I can do that. Every one of these that we make brings us one step closer to bringing in an experienced veteran."