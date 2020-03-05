Drummer with motivational message performs for Winterport students

Some students in Winterport got a mix of motivation and music Thursday.

Former Broadway performer Elec Simon played for kids at Leroy H. Smith School.

He's currently a soloist with the Cleveland Cavaliers' drum team.

The students placed fourth in this year's Winterkids Winter Games program.

It's a month long outdoor and nutrition challenge for elementary schools.

Simon's visit was their reward.

Besides playing music, Simon is also a motivational speaker who sends a message about respect and anti-bullying.

"We don't talk about anybody by the way they look, because we're all the same," Simon said.

"We really teach children about respect and about accepting differences and we welcome everyone to our school. That's our basic goal, is to make children realize that everybody, no matter what, is welcomed here and we work really hard on that," said Principal Dawn Moore.

Some students from Wagner Middle School had a chance to take in the performance, too.

To learn more about the Winterkids program, visit winterkids.org.