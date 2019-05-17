Drug bust at Machias apartment building

Three people were arrested in Machias last night on drug charges.

Authorities say 44-year-old David Dowling and 36-year-old Angela Ward, both of Machias, and 30-year-old Jeffrey Sherills of New York, were found at an apartment building on Main Street.

Drug agents say they recently bought drugs from the suspects at that location.

Police say they seized crack cocaine and over $13,000.

All three are charged with aggravated trafficking in cocaine base and each is being held on $250,000 bail.

