"Drug Take Back Days" scheduled for Friday and Saturday

Police will be set up in Bangor Friday to collect unused and expired medications.

It's one of many "Drug Take Back Day" events that will be held in the region.

Others are scheduled for Saturday.

Bangor's event will take place in the Airport Mall parking lot Friday from 7 until 5 and again on Saturday from 10 to 2.

A shredding truck will be on site as well so folks can safely dispose of old files and other sensitive documents.

New this year, all collection sites will be accepting vaping devices and related substances.

You can find other drop off locations by following this link: https://takebackday.dea.gov/