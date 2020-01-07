Drivers react to massive interstate pile up in Carmel

Tuesday mornings crash in Carmel created chaos on the Interstate.

Cars were backed up for miles, and as drivers were guided through, they realized the magnitude of it all.

"There was people crying, there were people that were panicking. You know everybody was kind of just at a loss," said Heather Raven of Burnham.

"I mean it was car after car after car. And slammed and we were, they were trying to get us to weave in and out because it was. I mean it's the biggest pile up I've ever seen. I just got very lucky," said Raven.

The crash also made it incredibly difficult for tow truck drivers to get into the scene and start removing cars.

"It was just carnage everywhere, I mean it takes a lot to clean up an interstate like that and especially when you have to shut down a lane and you shut down a lot of people's main route to work and everything else. It was just nice to see that not a lot of people got hurt. Hopefully everybody that did get hurt is okay and will make a full recovery," said James Goodman of Leonard Automotive.

Officials say those injured in the crash are all expected to recover.