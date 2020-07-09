Driver walks away from single-vehicle rollover crash in Hampden

A truck driver walked away with no injuries after a rollover crash in Hampden Thursday morning.

The truck was traveling around the on-ramp from Coldbrook Road to Route 202 Southbound.

Officials say the driver lost control of the load and tipped over.

It was carrying a load of asphalt that spilled into the roadway.

Officials say the crash could have been much worse.

"Very fortunate. Certainly had the potential to have some serious injuries for sure," says Hampden Public Safety Director Christian Bailey.

The road was shut down for almost two hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

One lane has since been reopened to traffic as of

The Department of Environmental Protection was also called to the scene because of leaking fuel from the truck.