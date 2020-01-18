Driver suffers frostbite from searching for help after crashing in Dyer Brook

Maine State Police responded to a crash on I-95 in Dyer Brook Saturday morning.

They say the driver, 49-year-old Richard Matthews, sustained injuries in the crash as well as hypothermia and frostbite after running for a mile to get help.

When they arrived at a restaurant in Oakfield, the owner called State Police.

State Police say the driver swerved to avoid something in the road which caused the crash.

State Police also want to remind drivers to always keep warm winter clothes with them, even if you're not wearing them.