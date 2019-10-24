Driver pulled from wrecked pickup truck before it burst into flames on Maine highway

A Clinton man was injured Thursday morning in a crash on I-95 in Fairfield.

State police said the man's pickup truck went off the highway, slammed into the guardrail and came to a rest in the median before bursting into flames.

Devin Douglass, 24, was pulled from the truck by other drivers who witnessed the crash, police said. Douglass suffered a broken leg in the crash, according to authorities.

Police said drivers reported that Douglass was driving erratically in the northbound lanes just before the crash.

Police said troopers had to shut down the highway after Douglass' truck caught fire so firefighters could put out the flames.

Douglass was taken to a Waterville hospital for treatment.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.