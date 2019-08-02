Driver in fatal New Hampshire crash was on drugs

The driver who crashed into a group of motorcyclists in New Hampshire in June was high on drugs when his truck crossed the center line, according to a federal report.

23-year old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy tested positive after the June 21 crash for an unspecified drug that rendered him incapable of driving safely, according to the federal motor carrier safety administration report.

The report does not specify the drug beyond saying it was a narcotic or amphetamine.

The report also says Zhukovskyy told police he was reaching for a beverage on the passenger side of the truck just before the crash.

The seven bikers who died were part of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, comprised of marine veterans.

