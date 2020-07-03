Driver identified in fiery head-on crash in Hancock County in June

Authorities in Hancock County say they've identified a person killed in a fiery head-on crash on Route 1 two weeks ago.

The medical examiner used DNA to determine 53-year-old Bruce Merchant of Sullivan and Gouldboro died.

Two pickup trucks hit head-on and later caught fire in the crash in Township #7, just before the Washington County line.

Investigators say Merchant was heading west on Route 1 when his truck crossed the center line and slammed into the other truck, drive by 32-year-old Timothy Smith of Steuben.

Smith and a 5-year-old boy were pulled out of their vehicle by other drivers passing by.

Authorities say they tried to save Merchant, too, but couldn't get to him.

