UPDATE: Saturday Ellsworth crash sends five people to hospital

Ellsworth Police identified the driver who they said was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following an accident Saturday on Route 1A near Sunrise Glass.

Police said a pickup truck driven by 68-year-old Paul Butler of Saint Albans, crossed the center line and struck an SUV head-on around 12:30.

The driver of the SUV, 34-year-old Samatha Wallace of Harrington, was taken to an Ellsworth hospital along with her three passengers-41-year-old Lucas Wallace of Harrington, and a 5-year-old and 3-year-old. We're told everyone in that car has non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.