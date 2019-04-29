UPDATE: Saturday Ellsworth crash sends five people to hospital

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Ellsworth Police identified the driver who they said was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following an accident Saturday on Route 1A near Sunrise Glass.
Police said a pickup truck driven by 68-year-old Paul Butler of Saint Albans, crossed the center line and struck an SUV head-on around 12:30.
The driver of the SUV, 34-year-old Samatha Wallace of Harrington, was taken to an Ellsworth hospital along with her three passengers-41-year-old Lucas Wallace of Harrington, and a 5-year-old and 3-year-old. We're told everyone in that car has non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.