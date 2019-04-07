Driver hospitalized after tractor-trailer accident

An accident involving a tractor-trailer landed the driver of the truck in the hospital yesterday.

State police responded to a report of a tractor-trailer off the road on Interstate 95 in Island Falls.

It was learned that the driver, Justin Petroff of Deerfield, Mass... suffered from a medical condition which led him to drive off the road and into some trees.

Petroff was transported to the Millinocket regional hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

We're told the tractor-trailer sustained extensive damage.

