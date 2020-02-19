Driver gets wish to be laid to rest in school bus casket

GRAND MEADOW, Minn. (WXIX/Gray News) - A lifelong Grand Meadow resident and beloved school bus driver will be laid to rest in a school bus casket.

Glen Davis, who the kids on the bus called ‘Glennie,’ drove for Grand Meadow Schools for 55 years. He drove from 1949 to 2005 and had the chance to drive multiple generations of some local families, according to his obituary.

Davis passed away on Feb. 15 at the age of 88.

“He would proudly tell you that in all those years he never had an accident,” his obituary reads.

According to the Post Bulletin, the idea of the “bus casket” was first planted in Davis’ mind during a conversation he had with one of his sons-in-law and it never left his mind.

His school bus casket was donated by Hindt Funeral Home of Grand Meadow.

