Driver dies after crashing car into stream in West Paris

A driver died after crashing his car into a stream Friday morning in West Paris, according to the Oxford County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the crash was reported just before 10:30 a.m. off Route 26.

When first responders arrived, they jumped into the water and pulled a man in his 60's out of the car.

He later died at the scene, officials said. His name has not been released.

Deputies said they do not believe anyone else was in the car, but divers were called in to search where the car went into the stream.

Several emergency responders were treated at the scene for hypothermia due to entering the cold water.