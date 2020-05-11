Driver crashes in Bangor after high speed chase

Authorities say a man is in the hospital after crashing a stolen vehicle on Maine Avenue in Bangor during a high speed chase.

We're told the incident started on Route 2 in Carmel late Monday afternoon.

The driver clipped at least two vehicles on Maine Avenue before spinning out of control and running off the road.

We know emergency responders had to cut him out of the vehicle.

He was then taken to the hospital.

We understand at least three vehicles were damaged.

Part of Maine Avenue is closed while authorities investigate the scene.

