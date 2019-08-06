Driver charged after Hallowell crash involving bucket truck

A bucket truck roll-over closed part of Route 201 in Hallowell Tuesday for several hours.

It happened around nine Tuesday morning near the public works facility.

Police say the truck, owned by Chickadee Tree Service, lost its rear axle and was destroyed in the crash.

The driver, 66-year-old George Gray of Falmouth was taken to a hospital with minor injuries...a passenger in the truck was not hurt.

Gray was cited for driving a defective motor vehicle.

Police say the crash was "completely preventable," and that a routine inspection would have discovered the loose axle.