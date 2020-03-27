Drive-thru confessionals added to more churches including in Old Town, Jackman

Drive-thru confessions are gaining popularity at parishes around the state and the country.

Now, the social distancing church strategy is coming to Old Town and other locations around the region and beyond.

The Portland Diocese says The Parish of the Resurrection of the Lord in Old Town is one of many priests to creatively and safely connect with members of the church and the community.

IN a release from the Portland Diocese, Fr. Kyle Doustou is the pastor of the church in Old Town and says, "Our parish is jumping on board with the parking lot confessions! I'll be in my truck every night hearing confessions via drive-up or walk-up, from behind a protective screen. 'The Light is On for You' might be cancelled, but the 'Cab Light' is still on!"

Drive-thru/walk-up times:

Fr. Doustou will offer confession at the Holy Family Church parking lot on Brunswick Street in Old Town on Saturday, March 28, at 3 p.m., Monday, March 30, at 6 p.m., Friday, April 3, at 6 p.m., and Saturday, April 4, at 3 p.m.; at the Newman Center parking lot on College Avenue in Orono on Tuesday, March 31, at 6 p.m.; at St. Ann Church on Down Street in Indian Island on Wednesday, April 1, at 6 p.m.; and at St. Ann Church on Main Street in Bradley on Thursday, April 2, at 6 p.m.

In addition, Fr. Kent Ouellette, pastor of St. Mary of the Visitation Parish in Houlton, has announced he will be offering confession in a drive-thru format at St. Mary of the Visitation Church, located on 112 Military Street in Houlton, on Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Confessions will be outside at the back of the church at the double glass doors to the left of the Food Pantry entrance (if you are facing the church at the back).

Fr. Bill Labbe and Fr. Jack Dickinson will offer confessions in front of the rectory at Notre Dame Church in Springvale and the sidewalk in front of the church doors at St. Matthew Church in Limerick. There will be a chair if someone wants to get out of their car to go to confession, but if they can't get out of the car, the priests will come over to the passenger side window to hear their confession. If there is more than one person in the car, then the others will have to step out. Here is the schedule for both churches: Saturday, March 28, and Saturday, April 4, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Monday, March 30, and Monday, April 6, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, March 31, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. (St. Matthew only); Thursday, April 2, and Thursday, April 9, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.; and Holy Saturday, April 11, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Fr. Aaron Damboise will offer the sacrament of reconciliation in a drive-thru format at Holy Family Church on 145 Pritham Avenue in Greenville on Saturdays at 3 p.m. and at St. Anthony of Padua Parish on 370 Main Street in Jackman on Sundays at 10:30 a.m.

Also, parish priests at Parish of the Precious Blood in Caribou are offering confession. Interested parties can call the rectory at (207) 498-2536.

As opportunities are announced, they will be added to the Diocese of Portland’s COVID-19 response page at www.portlanddiocese.org/content/response-coronavirus.