Drive-in movies coming to Dover-Foxcroft

There’s a drive in movie theater coming to Dover-Foxcroft...at least temporarily.

The Center Theatre and Piscataquis County Ice Arena are teaming up to make it happen.

The drive-in will be in the ice arena parking lot, and is scheduled to show movies over the next four weekends.

The first movie shown will be 2017’s 'Wonder Woman,' scheduled for this Friday and Saturday.

The theatre says the drive- in is something it’s wanted to do for quite some time.

“There’s never been a drive-in in this community, so being able to do one period is a lot of fun," said Patrick Myers, Executive Director of the Center Theatre. "But being able to do one when, y’know, we haven’t been able to show movies for four months, and everyones just kinda bouncing off the walls, it’s something new and fun and I’m just glad that we could do it.

There will be one showing per night starting at 9 pm, and capacity will be about 40 cars.

For more information on the drive-in, visit centertheatre.org.