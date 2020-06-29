'Drive-in' Bar Harbor Town Meeting to be held Tuesday

The annual Bar Harbor Town Meeting Tuesday night will be held a bit differently this year at MDI High School.

Similar to the high school's graduation ceremony, the event will be a drive-in style.

It's in line with state guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Folks can arrive starting at 6 p.m. to receive their voting card and information about what's on the ballot.

You'll be allowed to exit your vehicle to ask questions at nearby microphones and tune into a radio station to make sure you hear everything on stage.

If you cannot attend you can also listen online at WDEA.AM.