Drive for Miracles Radiothon in Bangor

The radio waves of greater Bangor were filled with stories of courage and perseverance today.

It was TownSquare Media's first ever Drive for Miracles which benefits Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Children's Miracle Network raises funds and awareness for hospitals that provide specialized care for kids.

Katie Mayo is a mother that benefited from this care...

"My water broke 11 weeks prematurely on November 20th of last year. On that day, I admitted myself at the hospital here and Summer was born three days later on November 23rd and then, we spent 48 days in this NICU."

"All of the money raised here goes locally to support programs here.">

To learn more about the Drive for Miracles, visit miraclesinmaine.org.