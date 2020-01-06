Couple involved in drive-by shooting spree makes first court appearance

The couple accused of going on a drive-by shooting spree in Central Maine over the weekend remain in jail after going before a judge Monday.

They made their first court appearance via video.

Dana Dasilva, 25, from Skowhegan and his girlfriend Michelle Luce, 25, were arrested after police say they shot at residences in Winslow, Waterville, and Clinton.

Somerset and Kennebec District Attorney Maeghan Maloney said that it was a miracle no one was hurt or killed.

Dasilva's bail was set at $100,000.

Luce's is $10,000.

Authorities say that Dasilva is the one who shot the gun while Luce was driving.

They're scheduled to head back to court in March.