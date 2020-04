The order of bond questions for Maine's Special Referendum Election will take place Tuesday.

The Secretary of State will determine which of the two bond questions is listed first on the July 14th ballot, through a drawing process.

It takes place at 11 a.m. in his Augusta office.

There is a transportation bond for $105 million as well as an Internet Infrastructure bond worth $15 million.

You can watch the drawing live on the Maine Department of the Secretary of State Facebook page.