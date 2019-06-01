Story time held at Portland library

South Portland Library held an event today aimed at introducing young children to different gender identities, while also encouraging kids to pick up a book…

The "drag queen story time" features a local self-proclaimed drag queen.

It is similar to events held in towns across the country all year.

Organizers hope that it will give kids a better understanding of identity.

"To me, it's an event about celebrating yourself and just celebrating being fantastic. And really just loving yourself, and others, no matter who you are or who they are."

They also held games and activities for kids -- and say they hope to hold another one like it in the future.

