Dr. Shah reminds people to continue regular visits with health care providers

For those who fall under the higher risk age categories for COVID-19, the Maine CDC offers advice for moving forward while minimizing risk.

In a meeting on Thursday with AARP Maine, the Director of the Maine CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah, shared ways to decrease the effects the coronavirus could have on the daily life of older Mainers.

He emphasized the need to continue regular visits with your health care providers.

Head of the Maine CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah, said, "My advice is not to forgo important visits to your doctor, your dentist, and your physical therapist. If we forego those visits, we will be introducing a parallel epidemic of spikes in hypertension, diabetes, and kidney disease. We don't want to have folks forgoing those essential medical visits."

Shah suggests calling your primary care doctor before your visit in order to ensure the safety of both you and those around you.

For more information, you can visit the AARP Maine website - https://local.aarp.org/me/