Dr. Shah compliments Mainers strength. Thanks medical workers

During his daily briefing on Wednesday, the head of the Maine CDC highlighted examples of the strength of Maine people, workers, and everyone's sense of community.

Dr. Nirav Shah says donations of N-95 masks recently came from the York County Emergency Management Agency.

Also, the University of New England donated 65 bottles of the liquid used in fit testing, the process necessary to make those masks effective for health care workers.

Without going into specifics, Shah, who had to miss Monday's briefing for a family matter, touched upon his experience calling on medical professionals when he and his family needed them.

"Everything we hoped happened actually transpired even though we faced a difficult situation," said Shah. "We were able to go down that path because of the men and women of the state of Maine who each and every day choose to show up and fill their roles in the healthcare system. Bad things happen. Accidents transpire. How we respond to them is really what differentiates us as a state in as a community."

Dr. Shah also reported the state had just received a shipment of one thousand testing swabs from FEMA.

There has been a shortage of the swabs nationwide.