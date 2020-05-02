Dr. Shah commands Maine people for helping stop the spread of COVID-19

The head of the Maine CDC commended Maine people Friday in taking steps to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

During Friday's daily briefing, Dr. Nirav Shah says epidemics don't go away.

He says the Maine people have followed the advice of public health officials.

Shah says we have been successful so far in flattening the curve, but we must continue to stay home to stop the spread.

"I would like to take a moment to thank everyone and acknowledge this fundamental shift in the lives that each and every one of us leads. Just please know that as you go about staying inside... As you go about heeding this call to inaction in some respects. Please know that you are doing so for the sake of the greater good," said Dr. Nirav Shah.

Dr. Shah also talked about people coming in from places outside of Maine.

He asks that people quarantine for 14 days due to the rate of the disease in other parts of the country being significantly higher than here in Maine.