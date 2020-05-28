Dr. Jill Biden meets with UMaine officials to discuss their pandemic response

Former second lady Doctor Jill Biden virtually spoke with officials with the University of Maine Thursday.

As an educator herself, she wanted to talk with university leaders about innovations and partnerships they've established to respond to the pandemic.

She was given a tour of the university's advanced structures and composite center.

PH D students talked about some of the technology they'd been able to create.

The University shared information about partnerships with local hospitals and businesses, too.

Biden expressed her gratitude for the university's work to support students and the community.