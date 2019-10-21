Dr. Jessica Meir speaks from ISS Monday about historic space walk

Caribou native Jessica Meir is back at work on the International Space Station, just three days after she and fellow astronaut Christina Koch made history with their all-female space walk.

The two women and close friends who spent six years training together. They took time Monday to reflect on their out of this world experience.

Meir says the magnitude of the mission is still sinking in.

====

Dr. Jessica Meir-

"It was really an incredible experience and it's difficult to put into words. It's a mixture of emotions and feelings that you have. I will never forget that moment of coming out the hatch and looking down and seeing just my boots and the earth below. And it was such a spectacular and beautiful sight. It was really quite overwhelming."

"Actually I wrote this in my high school yearbook, under future plans, I said- to go for a space walk. So I finally checked that box and lived that dream. I think another dream would be to go to moon. That's always the image I have from the very drawing I did when I said I wanted to be an astronaut in the first grade, was standing on the surface of the moon."

"Well, looking out the window back towards Earth is one of our favorite pastimes up here and we spend a lot of our free time doing that. Actually we had a few passes over Maine today and i was going to try and get a picture of Northern Maine where I grew up. But I missed the opportunity. So I am going to try and look for a window tomorrow. It's an unbelievable sight to see. And I was hoping to see some fall foliage colors, it's a little bit tough to tell the difference right now but we'll see as we go throughout the seasons."

+++++

Meir is on week three of a six month mission aboard the International Space Station.