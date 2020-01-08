Dozens weigh in on proposed land-based salmon farm in Belfast

Dozens of people weighed in Wednesday night on a proposed land-based salmon farm in Belfast.

Nordic Aquafarms wants to build a facility that’s capable of producing millions of pounds of fish per year.

They want to put it near Little River, which some people are concerned about that along with the potential environmental impact.

Others think the project is a good idea.

Diane, Resident of Belfast, said, “I am here to represent the silent majority of the people that are happy to see Nordic’s here. They’re rooting for Nordic. They are not happy to see how Nordic has been treated.”

Amy Grant, President of Upstream Water said, “Freshwater issues. There are dispersal issues that they have not addressed. They have not done the proper year-round studies that needed to be done on both currents and on the wildlife.”

"There was a lot of material. We look forward to the opportunity to respond to every comment that we think is pertinent and relevant and that would assist you in your decision," Spokesperson for Nordic Aquafarms said.

Wayne Marshall is Belfast’s Director of Code and Planning.

He tells us the Belfast Planning Board will meet on January 15th to start making decisions on Nordic Aquafarms' permit application.

They'll have to answer whether the project meets zoning, shoreland and site requirements.