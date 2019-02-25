Dozens testify at public hearing for bill that would guarantee earned paid sick leave for many Maine workers

Dozens of people came out to testify today during a public hearing for a bill that would guarantee earned paid sick leave for many employees across Maine.

The bill would mandate that businesses with five or more workers give employees one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours they work.

It says that employees can earn up to at least five days of total paid sick leave per year.

"In my mind, there's no question about it," said Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Aroostook, at a press conference for supporters prior to the public hearing. "An earned paid sick day policy is long overdue."

The bill is sponsored by Sen. Rebecca Millett, D-Cape Elizabeth.

"It would ensure that no Mainer has to choose between their health and their economic security," said Millett. "It would guarantee that no mother or father is penalized for choosing to stay home to take care of their sick child, that no child is punished for taking the time necessary to care for a sick parent."

Assistant Senate Minority Leader Jeff Timberlake, R-Androscoggin, opposes the legislation and says the bill is a tax increase on Maine businesses, and one of many bills this session that would hurt them.

"When you look down through the calendar, and all the other bills that are coming that affect businesses in the state of Maine, this is like death by 1,000 cuts," said Timberlake. "And it's just one more cut on the small businesses in rural Maine."

The public hearing lasted several hours, with dozens of people coming out to voice their support or opposition to the bill.

One person in opposition is Deborah Delp, the President of Yankee Marina & Boatyard.

She says this bill would cost her 25-employee business $90,000 per year.

"This could sink businesses," said Delp. "It will sink businesses, which will in turn hurt employees, and hurt our state even more. These comments by legislators that this is going to help grow business is absolutely wrong, and they don't know what they're talking about."