Dozens rally at State House for "moral budget"

A few dozen people rallied at the State House Thursday morning to urge lawmakers to pass what they call a "moral budget."

Legislative leaders have almost completed budget negotiations.

The group that gathered says they want funding for bills like the syringe exchange bill, earned tax credit, and anti-poverty programs for immigrants and asylum seekers.

They say to get those funds, wealthy Mainers should be taxed more.

"I just really believe that a budget is a moral document," said Rev. Allen Ewing-Merrill, Convener of Moral Movement Maine. "That it's not just about dollars and cents. It's about really embodying the values that we say we hold. Mainers have said we want a state where compassion and equity, where people are lifted out of poverty."

Sources tell TV5 that barring a major setback, budget negotiations are expected to wrap up this week.