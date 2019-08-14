Dozens of kids bring stuffed animals to Gardiner Public Library's Stuffed Animal Sleepover event

On Monday, we told you about a fun opportunity for kids to drop off their toys at the Gardiner Public Library for a Stuffed Animal Sleepover.

Well, we're happy to report the sleepover Tuesday night was a huge success.

About 50 kids brought stuffed animals to the library, and we're told they had quite the night.

The stuffed animals colored, watched a movie, and even put on a puppet show for one another.

Security cameras got some fun pictures of the animals in the night which the kids received when they picked up their toys today.

"It gets them doing something different in the library, bringing something that's favorite to them from home, and having that stuffed animal experience the library like they do," said Gardiner Children's Librarian Genni Nichols.

"The kids are asking, "Did they walk on their feet? Did they fly?"

They tripled the amount of stuffed animals that attended the sleepover this year and are already excited for next year's event.