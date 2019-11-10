Dozens of crafters fill up Augusta Civic Center

The Augusta Civic Center was filled with dozens of arts and craft vendors this weekend.

United Maine Craftmen held their 38th annual Arts and Crafts Show.

The event cost only two dollars to enter and offered many different types of crafts.

"We've been here for approximately 35 years, we've been coming to the same spot. We have about 90 crafters here today. From wood, pictures, jewelry, photography, paintings, quilts, you name it it's here," said Show Director Rachel Soucy.

For more information on future events, you can visit unitedmainecraftsmen.com.