Dozens of Maine nonprofits to get help serving vulnerable

Dozens of organizations in Maine are receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant money to serve vulnerable residents with programs that will help services such as food pantries and homeless shelters.

The money is from the John T. Gorman Foundation, which is providing $700,000 to 43 nonprofit groups.

Foundation program associate Lauralee Raymond said the money will be used “quickly and effectively to help Mainers during this very difficult time.”

