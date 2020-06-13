Dozens march in Brunswick as part of a black lives matter demonstration

Dozens marched through the town of Brunswick as part of a black lives matter demonstration.

Demonstrators walked to the police station and gathered outside for a rally.

Organizers are calling on the police department to attend a diversity class in July.

Protesters say they want to shift to some funding away from police and invest in community resources such as affordable housing, food pantries, addiction treatment and more.

A rally organizer named Jada Strome said, "seeing the videos of George Floyd and him laying there for 9 minutes with a police officer on his neck and him saying that he couldn't breathe it just really hits hard for me. Imagining someone I am close to going through that is really hard and I don't want that to happen to anyone else."

Jada says they invited the police chief to come out and speak with them but did not hear back.