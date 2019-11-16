Dozens of cyclists help local food pantry for Thanksgiving

Early Saturday morning dozens of cyclists hit the streets, and the freezer section, to help a local food pantry this Thanksgiving.

"So I think turkeys are not often donated. When it comes to Thanksgiving time people donate non-perishable food items, cans of veggies. So yes we hope this will make a big difference for them," said Samantha Batson, one of the event's organizers.

The cyclists made their way up the road to Hannaford to get their hands on some Thanksgiving Turkeys.

"We know that food insecurity and hunger are a real problem in our state. And we certainly are doing everything we can to try to combat that. And this, though a fun event, raises awareness of the fact that this Thanksgiving they'll be many families who don't have enough to eat on their table," said State Representative Vicky Doudera of Camden.

"Just the sense of community and the sense of giving back. And a little exercise on a cold day. I really hope that the community sees what a great idea it is and we can do it again and every year it will grow," said Karla Doremus-Tramfield, another event organizer.