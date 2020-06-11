Dozens gather in Ellsworth for Black Lives Matter protest

Protestors gathered in Ellsworth Thursday to honor George Floyd and support the Black Lives Matter movement.

This is the third protest that's been held in Ellsworth.

The crowd gathered near City Hall.

They chanted and held signs.

They're calling for an end to police brutality while fighting racial inequality.

“I’m actually very active in anti-racism work. I have been involved with it my entire life. Never at this scale, but it is just something that has always driven me, and I just want to make it a better world, so I wanted to help bring that movement to Ellsworth," Vanessa Williams, the organizer, said.

The protest was peaceful.