Dozens dress up for Trick-or-trot 5K at Husson

Physical Therapy students at Husson University hosted their Trick-or-Trot 5K early this morning.

Dozens of dressed up runners ran a route around the campus and collected candy on the way.

The event was to help fundraise for the school's free PT clinic, which helps those who cannot afford regular health care.

"We provide services to people with limited to no health care insurance so a lot of us are part of the physical therapy program here and thought that this event would be a great way to raise money for the clinic," says Kirsten Wood, the event coordinator.

To learn more about the school's free PT clinic, you can visit husson.edu.

